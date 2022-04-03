Lady Gaga did Tony Bennett proud, we’re sure.

On Sunday night at the Grammys, Lady Gaga performed “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” in a tribute to the iconic singer, with whom she’s worked on multiple albums.

After being introduced by Bennett in a pre-taped video, Gaga performed a vamped-up rendition of “Love for Sale” before getting slower and more intimate for “Do I Love You”, all in full “lounge singer” style.

.@LadyGaga’s jazz band and orchestra has our entire hearts. All of them. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zP9vYdFJF2 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

Behind her, footage played of Gaga and Bennett recording and performing together, which had her overcome with emotion and tearing up as she looked on.

We know every type of love, and we’re sending it all to @LadyGaga! Missing @itstonybennett on the #GRAMMYs stage, but his spirit is present! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/L15XYzmufg — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

Gaga and Bennett’s latest album Love for Sale is nominated this year for Album of the Year and took home the prize for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Their song “I Get a Kick Out of You” is also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

If there’s one (or 8) things we can always expect from a @ladygaga performance, is that it will be brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nt0qjaOp00 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

The duo previously released the album Cheek to Cheek in 2015, also garnering multiple nominations, and winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album that year.

Last fall, Gaga and Benefit performed “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett” at Radio City Music Hall.

Bennett, who is 95 years old, is the oldest artist ever nominated for Album of the Year, and this year became the second-oldest Grammy winner in history.

Last year it was revealed that Bennett has been battling Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.