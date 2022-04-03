Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon make for one powerful trio! During Sunday’s 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the guys gave a show-stopping performance of their multi-nominated hit song, “Peaches.”

Bieber kicked off the performance at the piano, singing an emotional and raw rendition of the song before he was joined by Giveon, Caesar and a band, for a more upbeat take on the track.

Justin Bieber- Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Daniel Caesar and Giveon- Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

From Justin’s wife Hailey, to Lady Gaga, BTS and more, the audience was digging the group’s soulful performance of “Peaches.”

The track was up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best R&B Performance.

Additionally, Giveon was nominated for Best R&B Song for his tune, “Heartbreak Anniversary,” while Bieber landed noms for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Best Solo Pop Performance for “Anyone,” and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for “Lonely” with Benny Blanco.

Ahead of the performance, Bieber asked his fans for prayers on Instagram.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need for music’s biggest night, including performers, Grammy winners and more.

