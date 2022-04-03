Carrie Underwood took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards for a flawless premiere performance of her latest single, “Ghost Story.” The multi-Grammy winner graced the stage with her backing band as she belted out the ballad. Underwood looked gorgeous in a sparkly purple dress that showed off her toned legs and featured a dramatic train.

Underwood’s performance comes after she was nominated this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean and Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior.

Tonight’s performance marks Underwood’s return to the Grammys stage. The “Cry Pretty” singer’s last performance at the awards show was in 2013.

Ahead of the ceremony, the 39-year-old singer stunned on the red carpet in a show-stopping gold Dolce & Gabbana gown with her husband, Mike Fisher, by her side. She also previously opened up about taking the stage during music’s biggest night.

“I mean, the Grammys and performing at the Grammys, that is such an iconic thing,” she told The Recording Academy. “There are so many incredibly talented musical acts in so many different genres of music that only a select few actually get to perform on the stage even if they’re nominated for multiple ones per night.”

Underwood added, “It’s just really special. It’s iconic. There’s always incredible moments. They do such an incredible job of making everybody’s performances look incredible. So I’m always excited to get to play on the Grammys stage.”

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

