Sometimes it takes two to shine.

On Sunday night’s “American Idol” the judges paired up Kelsie Dolin, who has struggled with her self-confidence, with former Miss America Betty Maxwell.

“It’s super important to sound good as a team, but I also want Kelsie to shine on her own,” Maxwell said.

Perry also told Dolin, “You are such a diamond in the rough. And all you’ve gotta do is shake off that dust.”

Though Dolin still said, “I’m grateful that Katy and Betty believe in me. I wish I believed in myself too.”

Kelsie Dolin – Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

But when it came time to perform, it seemed that the pairing worked out better than anyone could have hoped.

Dolin and Mawell sang a rendition of Pink’s “Just Give Me a Reason” that actually brought Lionel Richie to tears.

“I was worried for a moment because I thought you weren’t going to rise to the occasion,” Richie told Dolin. “But what you did tonight, you broke through. You were harmonizing and attitude and choreography and who the heck are you now?”

Betty Maxwell – Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Perry added to Maxwell, “You helped draw it out of her, and no matter how far either of you go I think you found something that you can build on for the rest of your life, because you finally believe in yourself.”

And with that strong performance, both Dolin and Maxwell are moving on to the next round of the “American Idol” competition.