Coming off his big night at the Grammys, Jon Batiste has another surprise to share.

On Monday morning, the Album of the Year winner appeared on “CBS Sunday Morning”, joined by longtime partner Suleika Jaouad, to reveal they secretly got married recently.

READ MORE: Jon Batiste Gives Moving Performance On New York City Subway Ahead Of 2022 GRAMMYs

Jaouad explained that they decided to get married after she was diagnosed for the second time with leukemia, for which she is currently receiving treatment.

“We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo my bone marrow transplant,” the 33-year-old said. “We have known that we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week that we started dating.”

Jaouad joked, “That’s when Jon first brought up the topic of marriage to me. So, we’ve had eight years. This is not, you know, a hasty decision!”

Despite the timing of the proposal, Jaouad explained that Batiste had another reason for asking her to marry him when he did.

“He said to me, ‘I just want to be very clear, I’m not proposing to you because of this diagnosis. It’s taken me a year to design your ring. So, just know this timing has nothing to do with it. But what I do want you to know is that this diagnosis doesn’t change anything. It just makes it all the clearer to me that I want to commit to this and for us to be together,’” she recalled. “But once we realized we had this tiny window before the bone marrow transplant, we decided to go for it.”

READ MORE: Tim McGraw Nails Cover Of Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ With A Little Help From Jon Batiste And Stay Human

The couple described their wedding as “tiny” and “perfect,” and revealed that they “used bread ties” instead of normal wedding rings.

“And I’ll tell you, we walked into that bone marrow transplant unit on Cloud 9,” Jaouad added. “We were so happy, so brimming with love and positivity from this beautiful evening that we’d had. And I really believe that that carried us through.”