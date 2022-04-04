Click to share this via email

Cameron Whitcomb and Tristen Gressett teamed up on Sunday night’s “American Idol” to form team “Both Crazy”.

The dynamic duo, who are “all nonsense all the time,” quickly went from silly to serious for their cover of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Tristen Gressett and Cameron Whitcomb- Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Whitcomb, 18, “doubted” himself ahead of the high-energy performance because he’s “never really” sung in front of a crowd.

However, the Canadian singer was ready “to go nuts” with Gressett, 17, and they surely brought “crazy” to the stage in their electric performance that earned a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Whitcomb celebrated with one of his signature backflips.

Both Gressett and Whitcomb advanced to the next round, beginning tonight on Monday’s “Showstoppers” episode.

What a mashup! This energetic pair controlled their voices and then erupted with power! #AmericanIdol #HollywoodWeek @tristengressett @theCamWhitcomb — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 4, 2022