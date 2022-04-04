Click to share this via email

Alyssa Miller is responding to the rumours that she’s broken up with Andrew Garfield.

The model shared a post to Instagram on Monday calling the the news “gossip.”

She took a shot at reports with the caption: “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo.”

A cute selfie of the two making faces at the camera accompanied the post.

She doubled down, by adding a shoutout to the actor, with the sign-off: “Lol love you AG 🦋”.

Rumours about Miller and Garfield splitting up arose after the actor was spotted attending the 2022 Academy Awards without the model.

A source told ET the 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model broke up recently.

“Their work commitments and schedules made it hard for them to continue their relationship,” the source said. “Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones.”

In February, the couple made their first public appearance together at the 2022 SAG Awards, choosing not to walk the red carpet together. At the time, the pair were spotted inside the event, sporting coordinating black ensembles.

Garfield is coming off of a busy awards season after his role as Jonathan Larson in the musical adaptation of “tick, tick…BOOM!” earned him an Oscar nomination, as well as a Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

He also made a surprise cameo in 2021’s biggest blockbuster, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, and is next set to star in the mini-series “Under the Banner of Heaven”.

