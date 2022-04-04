Shortly after attending their first public event together, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller have split up. The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model broke up recently, a source tells ET.

“Their work commitments and schedules made it hard for them to continue their relationship,” the source says. “Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones.”

In February, the couple made their first public appearance together at the 2022 SAG Awards, choosing not to walk the red carpet together. At the time, the pair were spotted inside the event, sporting coordinating black ensembles.

Garfield is coming off of a busy awards season after his role as Jonathan Larson in the musical adaptation of “tick, tick…BOOM!” earned him an Oscar nomination, as well as a Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

He also made a surprise cameo in 2021’s biggest blockbuster, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, and is next set to star in the mini-series “Under the Banner of Heaven”.

RELATED CONTENT:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch Andrew Garfield in the ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Trailer

Andrew Garfield Photobombs Former Roommate Jamie Dornan at Oscars

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller Make Couple Debut at SAG Awards