Tatyana Ali wasn’t happy to see the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars last week.

In a post on Twitter, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star addressed the incident, in which Smith slapped Rock during the awards show over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Jokes About Will Smith Slap In Grammys Opening: ‘We’re Gonna Be Keeping People’s Names Out Of Our Mouths’

I love #WillSmith very much. @chrisrock didn’t deserve to be hit. Period. My heart aches for what has happened. I don’t know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him. — Tatyana Ali (@TatyanaAli) April 3, 2022

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Host Jerrod Carmichael Brilliantly Riffs On Will Smith And Chris Rock Oscars Slap & The Aftermath

Ali co-starred with Smith as his cousin Ashley Banks in all six seasons of the original “Fresh Prince”.

On Friday, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences over the slap, and said via a representative that he “will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” adding that his actions were “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”