John Oliver is not having it after O.J. Simpson shared his opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars.

During the TV host’s Sunday episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight”, Oliver played a video in which Simpson addressed the shocking incident, revealing he’d been asked a number of times to share his thoughts.

“It was unfortunate,” Simpson said. “I think Will was wrong. Look, I understood the feeling.”

The clip was shared on Simpson’s Twitter alongside the message, “He was wrong but I understand the sentiment.”

He was wrong but I understand the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022

The former football running back nicknamed “The Juice” added that Smith’s reaction was “human” but Oliver was unimpressed.

“Nope, not you, O.J., not you,” he said. “No one wants to hear from you on this — especially, when you seem to be coming live from the COVID patio of a Señor Frog’s. You can just sit this one out. Think of this situation like a rowdy bachelorette ordering a mimosa: We want as little juice involved here as humanly possible.”

Following the incident, Smith has resigned from the Academy, which has begun disciplinary proceedings against the “King Richard” actor after meeting with its board of governors.

“Saturday Night Live” also poked fun at the incident during this weekend’s show and saw Kenan Thompson impersonate Simpson during “Weekend Update” as he weighed in on Smith’s apparent “rage” issues.