Chris Stapleton swept up some impressive awards during Sunday night’s Grammys but in order to do so he had to make a sacrifice.

The “Fire Away” country singer admitted during the ceremony when he accepted his award for Best Country Album for Starting Over, that there was another important event taking place at the same time as music’s biggest night.

READ MORE: Grammys Live Updates: ‘Leave The Door Open’ Wins Record & Song Of The Year

“Today is my twins’ birthday — they’re four years old. So I’m thinking a lot about sacrifice because I missed out on some of their birthday today,” Stapleton shared.

“Everybody in this room has made some kind of a sacrifice to be up here doing this. And I don’t know what it is for everybody, but I know that it hurts sometimes,” he continued.

READ MORE: Chris Stapleton Pays Tribute To Route 91 Victims At ACM Awards

And the award for Best Country Album at the #GRAMMYs goes to… the one and only @ChrisStapleton! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/eDiIKMT9h2 — CBS (@CBS) April 4, 2022

Stapleton, who won the title over Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert among others, added that he hopes music can “make the world a better place” and bring people together.

The 43-year-old hitmaker was also awarded the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave” and Best Country Song for “Cold”, which he performed live during the awards show.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Drops And Breaks One Of Her Grammys, Mirrors A 2010 Taylor Swift Moment

.@ChrisStapleton making us feel like we just got our hearts broken. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DPoj48uI06 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

We would NOT want to be the person @ChrisStapleton is singing this song about… COLD. 🧊 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KXJurvi6oC — CBS (@CBS) April 4, 2022

Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane step out–both looking fab in suits. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Stapleton shares sons Macon and Samuel with his wife Morgane who was his date to the Grammys. The couple also share older children Waylon and Ada, plus a fifth child who was born in 2019.