Martha Stewart is saying goodbye to a beloved pet.

On Sunday, the home-living icon shared the sad news that her cat Princess Peony had been killed by four of her pet dogs.

“The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self,” she explained in the caption, alongside an image of the cat’s burial. “i will miss her very badly. RIP beauty.”

Stewart followed it up with a photo of the adorable Princess Peony.

In the comments on Stewart’s post, a number of celebrities shared their condolences.

“So sorry ❤️,” wrote Ellen Pompeo, while Kris Jenner added three crying emojis.

“Omg Martha I’m so sorry! RIP Princess Peony.. you were so loved,” a fan said.