Mariah Carey is showing her appreciation for the loving Grammys homage.

On Sunday, during the 2022 Grammys, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreated the iconic Carey and Whitney Houston skit from the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

While presenting the award for Best New Artist, Lipa and Stallion came out wearing the same dress from Versace: a tight black gown.

The two artists were visibly confused, with Stallion accusing Lipa of stealing her look and Stallion calling her dress “exclusive.”

“I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella (Versace),” said Lipa.

The fashion designer happened to be watching and hopped onstage to solve the fashion feud.

She ripped off the skirts of both women’s dresses, making them unique looks.

“Now we both look like winners,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

Carey reacted to the homage on Twitter, writing, “Try it on me!!!! Love you and miss you Queen 👑”.

Try it on me!!!! Love you and miss you Queen 👑 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 4, 2022

The original skit also had Carey and Houston wear the same dress while presenting Best Male Video.

“That’s a one-of-a-kind, huh?” asked Carey. “It looks kind of familiar.”

“That’s what they told me,” Houston replied.

Without breaking a sweat, the singer said she was “prepared for situations like this” and ripped off the skirt of her dress — an action Houston followed.

“Now that’s a page-turner,” Carey complimented.

“No, you look good,” Houston returned.