Aly and AJ Michalka are sending their thoughts and prayers to the families and victims of a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Sacramento, California.

The sisters, who go by the name Aly & AJ, tweeted about the shooting, which left six people dead and 12 more injured, revealing that their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire.”

Aly & AJ also told fans that though they were caught in the middle of the horror, they sheltered in place inside the tour bus and everyone in their group were OK.

Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country. — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 3, 2022

According to NBC News, the shooting occurred in the wake of a fight after last call in the early morning hours on April 3.

“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a press conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said in a statement, “Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence. But we must do more than mourn; we must act.”

The dead include three men and three women. Injured victims are being treated in nearby hospitals, while the investigation into the shooting continues.