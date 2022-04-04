Katy Perry shared a maternal moment with two moms-to-be during Sunday’s episode of “American Idol”. Contestants Haley Slaton and Sam Moss were paired up to sing a duet after Sam announced that she was, in fact, four months pregnant.

“Since my audition, life has thrown me a huge curveball,” Sam shared. “Becoming a mom this year was not part of my plan, but it brings a whole new reason and motivation to continue to do what I love.”

READ MORE: 'American Idol' Contestant Haley Slayton Auditions While 5 Months Pregnant, Meets Future Husband on Show

Haley, who had been pregnant during her initial audition, was in her eighth month during the pre-taped performance and both contestants struggled with emotions and endurance as they prepared for their duet of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.”

Katy pulled the women aside to give them a pep talk before the performance and the moment left her in tears.

“My lifelong thing is I’m never enough,” Katy shared with the singers. “Then I had my baby and it was like…”

READ MORE: Katy Perry Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction and Fixes Problem With Duct Tape on New 'American Idol'

As the pop superstar broke down into tears, she added, “I had my baby and I had all the love that I never felt like I ever had. It was just like, ‘Phew, there it is. I don’t need anyone’s validation anymore. I’m going to do it because I love it, but it’s pure love.'”

"My life long thing is like I'm never enough… and then I had my baby." – @katyperry gets emotional discussing motherhood with @HaleyMyles_ & @SamMossMusic#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/xgeAAq1DMU — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 4, 2022

The two ladies then took to the stage to give a melodious performance, joking that their duo name was the “Watermelon Smugglers.” But only Sam progressed to the next round.

READ MORE: Former 'American Idol' Finalist Nadia Turner Surprised With Daughter's Audition 17 Years Later

Katy told a tearful Haley, “I know you’re going to be a great mother. And I also know you’re never going to give up on your dreams.”

Haley wowed the judges in her audition while five months pregnant and inspired viewers alike. Though she didn’t progress in the competition, she did meet her future husband, Jordan Myles, during the audition process.

“My journey on @americanidol may be over but my musical journey is definitely not!” Haley wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Jordan. “Thank you so much for the support and new fans that have joined me from my first audition. I love you ALL so much!!!”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kristin Cavallari Says She’s ‘Finally’ Ready for a Relationship 2 Years After Her Split From Jay Cutler

’90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All: Kimberly Breaks Down After Usman Reaches Out to His Ex, Zara

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad Secretly Married After She Was Diagnosed With Leukemia a Second Time