The revolution has arrived in the first teaser for Danny Boyles’s Sex Pistols limited series, “Pistol”.

The Oscar-winning director of “Slumdog Millionaire” directs the series based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol. Created and written by Craig Pearce, the six-episode series will take audiences “through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music,” according to the show’s official logline. The short teaser features both original footage of the band, as well as recreations.

READ MORE: Sex Pistols Singer John Lydon Suffers Flea Bite On His Groin After Welcoming Squirrels Into His L.A. Home

Premiering May 31 on Disney+ in Canada, “Pistol” stars Anson Boon as John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten), Toby Wallace as Jones, with Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook, and Christian Lees as original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock. Other cast members rounding out the famous faces of the era include Sydney Chandler as the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

READ MORE: John Lydon Blasts Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Series: ‘The Most Disrespectful S**t I’ve Ever Had To Endure’

Despite efforts by the real-life Lydon to block the production of the series, “Pistol” will feature original music from the band. Lydon, upset he wasn’t hired as a “consultant”, attempted to block usage of the Sex Pistols’ music. In turn, he was sued by Jones and Cook, with Matlock and the estate of Sid Vicious agreeing to license the music. A judge ruled that an existing 1998 Sex Pistols band member agreement (BMA) allowed “majority voting rules” and Lydon was out of luck.