Thomas Rhett is opening up about some challenging questions raised by his daughter about being adopted.

This week, the country star is on the new episode of Hoda Kotb’s podcast “Making Space”, and the two get into a conversation about their experiences with adopted kids.

Rhett wife Lauren Rhett, adopted their daughter, Willa Gray, from Uganda before welcoming their second daughter, Ada James, to the world. They also have two more daughters, Lennon Love and Lillie.

“What questions is Willa Gray asking or are your other daughters asking?” Kotb asked. “And how have you guys navigated that? Because I’ve got two kids from different countries and you know, for sure, there are questions.”

“Yeah, it’s hard, you know,” Rhett said. “Because you think when you become a parent you’re like, ‘Well, I’m a dad. I have all the answers.’ You know?”

Rhett also said that adoption is “the most beautiful thing in the world,” but that parents who adopt often don’t considers the questions they’ll have to field when their kids get to a certain age.

“Really intense questions, you know?” he said. “I don’t know if you’ve felt this at all, but it’s kind of like, ‘Well, what age? What age is the right age?'”

The musician also explained that he’s “old school” and isn’t sure if 6-years-old is the right age to start talking about these issues.

“Maybe we need to wait until she’s 10, you know what I mean?” he said. “But she has questions all the time. She talks to Lauren, she’s like, ‘When can we get to see my friends in Uganda?’ And then Ada James will be like, ‘When can I go see our friends in Uganda?’ And Willa Gray will be like, “Well, they’re not your friends, they’re my friends.'”

Adding that he feels at that age his kids are not “tainted by the world yet,” Rhett wondered, “Well, how do I keep this innocence alive as long as I possibly can?”

“Kids are funny, even about everything,” Kotb told him, talking about her experience with her own adopted children. “Like even Haley will hold my skin up to her skin. ‘Am I darker than you, Mama? What about Hopey? Is she darker than me?'”

Though she said her family tries to “make jokes about it,” she noted, “But you want to preserve where they’re from. So they remember, because I feel like you don’t know your identity, how are you going to live your life?”

Kotb added, “You’ve got to figure out a way to navigate.”

Rhett also revealed that he and his wife are currently considering adopting another child.

“Lauren’s whole dream, she wanted to have five kids,” he said. “Since the day we got married, she’s like, ‘I want to have five,’ and I’m sitting there going, ‘That’s fine, you know, that would be great.'”

He explained that considering the various stages of life his kids are in, they want to figure out how to space things out so they can spend an adequate amount of time with each child.

“So I told Lauren, let’s have five but let’s take a four-year deep breath,” he said.

“Yeah, exactly,” Kotb told him. “She’ll get her five eventually.”