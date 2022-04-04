Courteney Cox is hopping on the latest viral “Friends” fad.

The actress shared a hilarious video to Instagram where she tried the app’s new “Friends” face filter which overlays the iconic cast’s face over your own.

She captioned the post: “Um FRIENDS?”

“Apparently, there’s a new ‘Friends’ face app,” she begins the video. “Let’s check it out.”

The 57-year-old first tackles the Ross Gellar filter. David Schwimmer’s stubbled chin overlays hers as well as his square jaw.

“Hi…” Cox says in a low voice, doing an impression of the actor. “Really? I don’t look anything like Schwimmer.”

She moves on to the Joey Tribbiani filter.

“Joey. Hi! How you doin’?” she says with Matt Leblanc’s strong eyebrows and high cheekbones. “Oh, looks good with an earring. Or two.”

When she gets to the third filter, however, she can’t seem to figure out whose features they are.

“Oh hello,” she says. “Who is that? Is that Monica? Not sure. Rachel? I don’t know. This is one of the worst apps I’ve ever seen, but okay.”

She has similar trouble when she gets to a filter which she guesses might be her own face.

“Is that me? Okay, I think my eyebrows are a little different… Rachel? I don’t buy it,” she comments.

Cox cycles through all the filters once more before landing on her own again.

“This is the worst mouth of anyone ever. It’s not Rachel because she’s got a gorgeous mouth and I… is this me?” she wonders, before commenting jokingly, “I feel terrible about myself.”

While the actress might not have been feeling her look, famous friends loved the video. Tan France reacted with emojis: “😍😍😍,” while “Shining Vale” co-star Mira Sorvino wrote: “This is hilarious, and almost as scary as Shining Vale!”

Cox portrayed Monica Gellar on “Friends” from 1994 – 2004. The wildly popular sitcom has been seeing a resurgence in popularity lately with “Friends: The Reunion” special airing in May 2021. The reunion saw the six cast members get together again to reminisce over the show.