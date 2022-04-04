The adventures of Grace and Frankie aren’t over just yet.

On Monday, Netflix shared new first-look images from the upcoming seventh and final season of the hit comedy “Grace & Frankie”, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

“Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other,” the official description reads. “Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together.”

The description continues, “A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f**k it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.”

Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, the series also stars Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael and more.

“Grace & Frankie” season 7 premieres April 27.