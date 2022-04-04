Even SZA thinks her recent injury is “very funny.”

On Sunday night, the artist surprised everyone by showing up at the Grammys and collecting her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance while on crutches.

Later, in the press gallery, SZA explained how she ended up with her injury.

“It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before,” she explained, according to People. “But I definitely — that’s the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random but it just adds to the energy and I’m just grateful.”

She confirmed on her Instagram stories that she broke her ankle.

SZA – Photo: Eric Jamison/CBS via Getty Images

Thankfully, everyone around her was very helpful and accommodating. Lady Gaga helped get the train of her dress out of the way of the crutches as she went up to accept her Grammy alongside Doja Cat, who rushed up to the stage after having to go to the bathroom.

i am now sza’s personal care taker pic.twitter.com/kIhlVgkZao — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

Lil Nas X also did his part, helping wheel SZA around in a wheelchair behind-the-scenes.