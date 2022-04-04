Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew had a social media gaffe over the weekend.

A post was shared on Ferguson’s Instagram account on Andrew’s behalf, reflecting on the 40th anniversary of his leaving to serve in the Falkland War with the Royal Navy.

A photo of the prince dressed in military uniform accompanied the post along with the caption: “As I sit here at my desk on this cold crisp spring morning thinking back to April 1982 I’ve tried to think what was going through my mind as we sailed out of Portsmouth lining the flight deck of HMS INVINCIBLE.”

“So whilst I think back to a day when a young man went to war, full of bravado, I returned a changed man,” he continued. “I put away childish things and false bravado and returned a man full in the knowledge of human frailty and suffering.”

The post was, however, erroneously signed “written by HRH The Duke of York.”

The royal was stripped of his military titles and royal responsibilities in January 2022 following the sexual assault allegations and revelation of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He does, however, retain his title as the Duke of York and his place in the line of succession.

While the post was deleted shortly after and reposted with his proper title Duke of York, it has since been deleted again.

Meanwhile, below is a throwback photo of the family that Ferguson had posted to her Instagram 148 weeks ago: “So proud of @hrhthedukeofyork on parade today for The Colonel’s Review with @grenadier.guards at Horseguards and also my girls.”

Ferguson and Andrew were married for six years, before announcing their divorce in 1992. They share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.