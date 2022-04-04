Ana Navarro is sharing her take on the latest Will Smith drama.

Netflix decided to stall its next project with Smith, a film called “Fast and Loose”, after the actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars.

Navarro weighed in on the situation during the latest episode of “The View”.

“He’s had over 30 years of a career, where he’s had a very positive image, been a positive role model, he’s been very philanthropic, he’s done all sorts of things,” she said. “None of us should be judged by our worst moment. We should be judged by our entire career. And yes, this is going to be with him the rest of his life. It’s going to be in his obituary. This is not going away. But should it define his life? Should it define his career? No, absolutely not.”

Navarro added, “I think Netflix and all those are making a mistake, and I hope they reconsider, because we should be able to separate his art from what he did.”

Whoopi Goldberg also shared some thoughts on the ongoing drama.

“Nobody won [a Grammy] last night for the things they did a week ago, or a month ago. It’s not how it works,” she pointed out. “This is for your work. Your work was the best work. Now, listen, people say ‘Oh we want to take this away’ and ‘Take that away.’ If they have done the work and it’s the best work, you can’t touch it. We don’t get these awards ’cause we’re nice people.”