Elle Fanning had to do a lot of thinking before accepting her role as Michelle Carter in the true crime series “The Girl From Plainville”.

“At first I was like, ‘Is this something I want to do?'” she says in a new interview with Net-A-Porter’s PORTER.

Based on an Esquire article, the series captures the lead-up to the death of teenager Conrad Roy in 2014. Known as the “texting suicide case,” Roy’s girlfriend Carter was eventually found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the message she sent him that contributed to his death.

“I really had to think on that, because these are real peoples’ lives,” Fanning says, adding it didn’t “feel appropriate” to meet the real-life Carter. Her decision to accept the part came with the way the show presents what she refers to as an unbiased look at the case. “We’re not saying we know exactly what happened,” she admits. “It was a very intense place to live in that headspace. It felt very full-on.”

Milan Zrnic/PORTER

Fanning was homeschooled until she was 9 and says she wasn’t allowed to be on social media when she was young.

“Facebook was the big thing, but I wasn’t allowed it growing up, and that’s where everyone would get invites to parties… I was the dork who’d be like, ‘Wait, is there a party?’, and I’d need to get the details texted to me,” she says, but admits to feeling the pressures that come with social media now. “I’ve felt myself going down a rabbit hole, when you’re hate-scrolling and comparing yourself to people on vacation and you’re like, ‘I should be doing more!'”