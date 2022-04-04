Joan Collins reveals she is aging gracefully.

The “Dynasty” actress shared a post on Instagram where she had a message about plastic surgery, while responding to a recent interview given by actress Jane Seymour on the subject with Daily Express.

Captioning a photo of herself glammed up, Collins wrote: “I am another #actress in #hollywood who hasn’t had any “work” done @janeseymour – there’s many of us! @dailyexpress.”

Seymour commented on the state of Hollywood recently in an interview with Daily Express.

She called herself “unusual in Hollywood in not having work done. I only know one other actress who hasn’t had it — though she might have it now!”

“I felt as an actress, I needed to have all the moving parts moving. And I’m at the point in life where it’s not all about looking perfect — it’s about playing a character,” she added.

Collins’ newest social media post seems to be a direct response to the critique, reminding her that many actresses have not had cosmetic surgery.

The actress has been vocal before about her thoughts on going under the knife, most recently putting the Kardashians on blast in her memoir My Unapologetic Diaries.

“Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists,” she wrote.