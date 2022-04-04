Sienna Miller is getting candid about turning 40 and being happier than ever in the latest issue of Elle UK.

“I like the tranquillity of it. There’s just much less anxiety, for no specific reason, other than maybe turning 40 and surrendering to being on some sort of life journey that is completely irrelevant,” she tells the magazine.

Miller, who turned 40 in December, says, “I think I know what matters to me: my friendships, my child and, ultimately, trying to be happy. That really is enough, with bursts of intensity and creativity. And, you know, way too much fun still at times, but I feel more in control of my life. And that’s really, really relieving.”

For the star of Netflix’s upcoming “Anatomy Of A Scandal” and mom-of-two, Miller says she’s finally been able to stop stressing over having another baby and is now ready to let nature take its course.

“[I felt] pressure [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she reveals. “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

ELLE UK / Tom Schirmacher

Catapulted to fame overnight in her 20s and a headline-making romance with Jude Law, Miller says it was like being thrust into a “totally parallel universe.”

“There was a lot of magic at that time. At first, it was kind of comical, but very quickly it became insidious and, yeah, scary,” she says. “And my boyfriend [Law, at the time] had been experiencing it for years and felt, understandably, a lot of hostility towards that kind of attention. So, my initial reaction was the same.”

“I became so litigious, just to try and carve out an existence that I could manage,” she says. “You’ve seen women implode as a result of that. You can’t hold onto sanity or grounding.”

Because of her sudden ascent into the spotlight, Miller admits to feeling underestimated as an actor, adding, “I don’t know what more I have to do.”

“I feel like, from a young age, I’ve proven myself,” she says. “Without sounding arrogant, because I’m riddled with insecurity and the lowest self-esteem – and that’s the truth, I’m not just saying it – but I think I’ve reached a point of nihilism, which I’m quite happy about. I don’t know whether that’s [because of] COVID, but I just don’t really care.”

ELLE UK / Tom Schirmacher

The May issue of Elle UK with Miller on the cover is on sale from April 7.