Justin Long is “so happy” with his girlfriend! The 43-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, and gushed about his relationship. While Long has been rumoured to be dating Kate Bosworth since last year, and the pair was recently spotted out in California, he didn’t mention his ladylove by name.

Before getting into a relationship, presumably with Bosworth, 39, Long said he’d “gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself.” While he “didn’t know it at the time,” Long said he was “ready for the one,” whom he’s now “found.”

Host Nick Viall assured Long he didn’t have to “get into it” in regard to his relationship, and the actor seemed to have mixed feelings about opening up about his romance.

“It’s weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective,” Long explained. “I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred.”

In the end, Long erred on the side of not sharing much at all, telling Viall, “In this day and age, you don’t have to share everything with everyone.”

Long and Bosworth first sparked relationship rumours last year, after they worked together on the film “House of Darkness”. After shooting wrapped on the project, Bosworth took to Instagram in May to gush over her co-star, writing that he’s “a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being.”

Three months later, Bosworth officially announced that she and Michael Polish, her husband of nearly eight years, were calling it quits.

Then, in December, Long referred to his “girlfriend” during an episode of his podcast, “Life Is Short With Justin Long”, though he offered no other details about her identity or their relationship, other than the fact that the mystery woman was all for pineapple on pizza.

The next month, Long publicly supported Bosworth by posting about the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her flick, “Bring on the Dancing Horses”, on his Instagram Story.

Days before his podcast appearance, Long and Bosworth were spotted holding hands while departing from a Santa Monica, California, dinner date. The pair was all smiles on their night out, with Bosworth donning a black dress and Long sporting jeans, a collared shirt and a bomber jacket.

