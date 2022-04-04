Britney Spears is writing an autobiography and it is bringing back memories.

Spears called the process “healing and therapeutic” while “bringing up past events.”

The “Toxic” singer explained that she is using an “intellectual approach” instead of using her “heart.”

“I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin [Timberlake] did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me,” she wrote, referencing her ex-boyfriend. “Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later.”

“Timing is EVERYTHING,” Spears continued, alluding to the fact Timberlake only apologized after “The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

“My mom and sister also did the ‘intellectual approach’ in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car,” Spears wrote of her conservatorship.

Spears insisted she doesn’t like bringing up “uncomfortable conversations” but she “never felt heard.”

She continued to give examples, while bringing up her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent book.

“So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories … but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times … cry on TV … and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram … Anyways, Godspeed my friends,” she concluded.

There is no confirmation when Spears’ book will be published or by whom.