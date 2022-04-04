Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X put on quite the performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards but unfortunately walked away empty-handed.

The “Industry Baby” rapper was up for five awards and had a humorous take on the loss.

“I ain’t win no Grammys/ 0 for 5 Grammys,” Lil Nas X sang on social media.

Live snippet of @LilNasX next Hit Single “I ain’t win no Grammy (0-5)” pic.twitter.com/GVO3zKACEF — Saun (@Saunburner) April 4, 2022

Lil Nas also joked, “can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay!”

can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay! — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

He later followed it up, saying his and Jack Harlow’s performance was his “favourite” yet.

“Last night was my favorite performance yet. and a fun night in general. we lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! love y’all,” he tweeted.

last night was my favorite performance yet. and a fun night in general. we lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! love y’all. ♥️ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

Lil Nas X has previously won two Grammy Awards in 2020 for best pop duo/group performance and best music video for “Old Town Road”.

A few of his nominations on Sunday included record of the year, song of the year and best music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Phoebe Bridgers also seemed to agree with Lil Nas’ disappointment, having not won any of her four nominations, including best new artist which went to Megan Thee Stallion.

jk megan you’re a fucking legend — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) March 15, 2021

“Stop the count,” she tweeted. Adding, “jk megan you’re a fucking legend.”