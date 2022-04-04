Jared Leto went full method acting for “Morbius”.

Director Daniel Espinosa told Uproxx about how Leto’s character was in chronic pain and to keep in character he would use crutches but that was too slow so he would get crew members to push him a wheelchair when he had to use the washroom.

Interviewer Mike Ryan asked about the rumour that Leto “would use his crutches and slowly limp to get to the bathroom. But it was taking so long between for pee breaks, that a deal was made with him to get him a wheelchair so someone could wheel him there quicker and he agreed to that.”

“I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he’s alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it’s people’s processes,” Espinosa clarified.

He continued to say that “actors, in general, have their own reputation of being an interesting person” and their own unique “traits.”

“If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business,” Espinosa added.