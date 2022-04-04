Carrie Underwood had a show-stopping Grammys performance and win but it was bittersweet.

The singer shared that her beloved dog Ace died the same day.

“Last night my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed,” Underwood wrote on Instagram next to photos of Ace.

“He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows. He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end. I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side,” Underwood added.

Underwood won best roots gospel album for her LP My Savior.

“I’m going to try not to cry,” Underwood said backstage. “This has been the greatest project that I’ve ever been a part of, been able to do.”

“This is one thing that I’ve wanted to do,” she continued. “Literally, my whole career, I’ve wanted to make this album, and I got to. This just means the world to me.”