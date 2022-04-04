The 2022 Canadian Screen Awards kicked off on Monday, announcing the winners in Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual– which was hosted by ET Canada’s own Sangita Patel.
APTN brought in a number of wins including Best News or Information Series. The Best News Anchor, National went to Lisa LaFlamme and the Donald Brittain Award For Best Social/Political Documentary Program” was given to “Ghosts Of Afghanistan”.
READ MORE: Catherine O’Hara, Tatiana Maslany And More Presenters Announced For The 2022 Canadian Screen Awards
Canadian Screen Week takes place from April 4 – 10 with the Cinematic Arts Awards on April 8 and the main event– the Canadian Screen Awards— on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
Catch the video up top for Monday’s winners or see the full list below:
The Broadcast News Awards
Best News or Information Segment
APTN Investigates – The Death Report
APTN (APTN)
(APTN Investigates)
Best News or Information Program
The Fifth Estate: 13 Deadly Hours
CBC (CBC)
(CBC News)
Best News or Information Series
APTN Investigates
APTN (APTN)
(APTN)
Best Live News Special
CBC News Special: Installation of the 30th Governor General Mary Simon
CBC (CBC)
(CBC News)
Best Photography, News or Information
CBC News: The National – Uganda’s Gorillas & The COVID Threat
CBC (CBC)
(CBC News)
Jean-François Bisson
Best Local Reporter
CBC Vancouver News at 6
CBC Vancouver (CBC)
(CBC Vancouver)
Belle Puri
Best National Reporter
APTN National News
APTN (APTN)
(APTN National News)
Tina House
Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information
W5: A Town Divided
CTV (Bell Media)
(CTV News)
Avery Haines
Best News Anchor, Local
CBC Vancouver News at 6
CBC Vancouver (CBC)
(CBC Vancouver)
Anita Bathe
Best Local Newscast
CTV News Toronto at 6
CTV Toronto (Bell Media)
(CTV News Toronto)
Best News Anchor, National
CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
CTV News (Bell Media)
(CTV News)
Lisa LaFlamme
Best National Newscast
CBC News: The National
CBC (CBC)
(CBC News)
The Documentary & Factual Awards
Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program
Sponsor | ROGERS
Ghosts of Afghanistan
TVO (TVO)
(Galafilm Productions Inc.)
Arnie Gelbart, Julian Sher, Natalie Dubois
Best Writing, Factual
Arctic Vets – Arctic Goodbyes
CBC (CBC)
(eOne)
Jeff Thrasher
Best Writing, Documentary
Ghosts of Afghanistan
TVO (TVO)
(Galafilm Productions Inc.)
Julian Sher, Graeme Smith, Natalie Dubois
Best Picture Editing, Factual
Arctic Vets – Polar Bear Heli-Rescue
CBC (CBC)
(eOne)
Anna Bigos
Best Picture Editing, Documentary
Ghosts of Afghanistan
TVO (TVO)
(Galafilm Productions Inc.)
Susan Shanks
Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur montage dans un long
métrage documentaire
Ben Lawrence – My Tree
Best Original Music, Non-Fiction
The Covid Cruise
CBC (CBC)
(Blue Pearl Productions Inc.)
Erica Procunier
Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleures images
dans un long métrage documentaire
Marianne Ploska – Prayer for a Lost Mitten | Prière pour une mitaine perdue
Best Photography, Documentary or Factual
Borealis
TVO (TVO)
(Primitive Entertainment)
John Minh Tran
Best Short Documentary | Meilleur court métrage documentaire
Sponsor | Commanditaire | Hot Docs
Nalujuk Night – Jennie Williams, Latonia Hartery, Kat Baulu, Rohan Fernando, Annette Clarke
Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research
W5 – Flight 752
CTV (Bell Media)
(CTV News)Stephen Bandera, Shelley Ayres
Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research
Oscar Peterson: Black + White
Crave (Bell Media)
(Melbar Entertainment Group)
Mark Selby
Best Direction, Factual
Spirit Talker – Membertou First Nation, NS
APTN (APTN)
(Spirit Talker Films Inc.)
Stephanie Clattenburg
Best Direction, Documentary Program
Oscar Peterson: Black + White
Crave (Bell Media)
(Melbar Entertainment Group)
Barry Avrich
Best Direction, Documentary Series
Being Black in Halifax
CBC (CBC)
(ZaZa Production)
Kardeisha Provo, Tyler Simmonds, Dena Williams, Lily Nottage
Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or
Series
Borealis
TVO (TVO)
(Primitive Entertainment)Kevin McMahon, Michael McMahon, Kristina McLaughlin, Justine Pimlott, Felicity Justrabo
Best History Documentary Program or Series
How to Start a Revolution
CBC Gem (CBC)
(CBC News)
Catherine Legge, Tarannum Kamlani, Geoff Turner, Francis Plourde, Anne MacRae
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series
Oscar Peterson: Black + White
Crave (Bell Media)
(Melbar Entertainment Group)
Randy Lennox, Jeffrey Latimer, Barry Avrich, Mark Selby
Best Factual Series
Employable Me
Accessible Media Inc. (Accessible Media Inc.)
(Thomas Howe Associates Inc.)
Thomas Howe, Penny Wheelwright, Katie Lafferty, Claire Freeland
Best Documentary Program
Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur
Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.)
(Peacock Alley Entertainment)
Carrie Mudd, James Buddy Day, Ryan Valentini, Diana Foley