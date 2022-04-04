Click to share this via email

The 2022 Canadian Screen Awards kicked off on Monday, announcing the winners in Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual– which was hosted by ET Canada’s own Sangita Patel.

APTN brought in a number of wins including Best News or Information Series. The Best News Anchor, National went to Lisa LaFlamme and the Donald Brittain Award For Best Social/Political Documentary Program” was given to “Ghosts Of Afghanistan”.

READ MORE: Catherine O’Hara, Tatiana Maslany And More Presenters Announced For The 2022 Canadian Screen Awards

Canadian Screen Week takes place from April 4 – 10 with the Cinematic Arts Awards on April 8 and the main event– the Canadian Screen Awards— on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Catch the video up top for Monday’s winners or see the full list below:

The Broadcast News Awards

Best News or Information Segment

APTN Investigates – The Death Report

APTN (APTN)

(APTN Investigates)

Best News or Information Program

The Fifth Estate: 13 Deadly Hours

CBC (CBC)

(CBC News)

Best News or Information Series

APTN Investigates

APTN (APTN)

(APTN)

Best Live News Special

CBC News Special: Installation of the 30th Governor General Mary Simon

CBC (CBC)

(CBC News)

Best Photography, News or Information

CBC News: The National – Uganda’s Gorillas & The COVID Threat

CBC (CBC)

(CBC News)

Jean-François Bisson

Best Local Reporter

CBC Vancouver News at 6

CBC Vancouver (CBC)

(CBC Vancouver)

Belle Puri

Best National Reporter

APTN National News

APTN (APTN)

(APTN National News)

Tina House

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information

W5: A Town Divided

CTV (Bell Media)

(CTV News)

Avery Haines

Best News Anchor, Local

CBC Vancouver News at 6

CBC Vancouver (CBC)

(CBC Vancouver)

Anita Bathe

Best Local Newscast

CTV News Toronto at 6

CTV Toronto (Bell Media)

(CTV News Toronto)

Best News Anchor, National

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

CTV News (Bell Media)

(CTV News)

Lisa LaFlamme

Best National Newscast

CBC News: The National

CBC (CBC)

(CBC News)

The Documentary & Factual Awards

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Sponsor | ROGERS

Ghosts of Afghanistan

TVO (TVO)

(Galafilm Productions Inc.)

Arnie Gelbart, Julian Sher, Natalie Dubois

Best Writing, Factual

Arctic Vets – Arctic Goodbyes

CBC (CBC)

(eOne)

Jeff Thrasher

Best Writing, Documentary

Ghosts of Afghanistan

TVO (TVO)

(Galafilm Productions Inc.)

Julian Sher, Graeme Smith, Natalie Dubois

Best Picture Editing, Factual

Arctic Vets – Polar Bear Heli-Rescue

CBC (CBC)

(eOne)

Anna Bigos

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

Ghosts of Afghanistan

TVO (TVO)

(Galafilm Productions Inc.)

Susan Shanks

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleur montage dans un long

métrage documentaire

Ben Lawrence – My Tree

Best Original Music, Non-Fiction

The Covid Cruise

CBC (CBC)

(Blue Pearl Productions Inc.)

Erica Procunier

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary | Meilleures images

dans un long métrage documentaire

Marianne Ploska – Prayer for a Lost Mitten | Prière pour une mitaine perdue

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

Borealis

TVO (TVO)

(Primitive Entertainment)

John Minh Tran

Best Short Documentary | Meilleur court métrage documentaire

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Hot Docs

Nalujuk Night – Jennie Williams, Latonia Hartery, Kat Baulu, Rohan Fernando, Annette Clarke

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

W5 – Flight 752

CTV (Bell Media)

(CTV News)Stephen Bandera, Shelley Ayres

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

Oscar Peterson: Black + White

Crave (Bell Media)

(Melbar Entertainment Group)

Mark Selby

Best Direction, Factual

Spirit Talker – Membertou First Nation, NS

APTN (APTN)

(Spirit Talker Films Inc.)

Stephanie Clattenburg

Best Direction, Documentary Program

Oscar Peterson: Black + White

Crave (Bell Media)

(Melbar Entertainment Group)

Barry Avrich

Best Direction, Documentary Series

Being Black in Halifax

CBC (CBC)

(ZaZa Production)

Kardeisha Provo, Tyler Simmonds, Dena Williams, Lily Nottage

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or

Series

Borealis

TVO (TVO)

(Primitive Entertainment)Kevin McMahon, Michael McMahon, Kristina McLaughlin, Justine Pimlott, Felicity Justrabo

Best History Documentary Program or Series

How to Start a Revolution

CBC Gem (CBC)

(CBC News)

Catherine Legge, Tarannum Kamlani, Geoff Turner, Francis Plourde, Anne MacRae

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

Oscar Peterson: Black + White

Crave (Bell Media)

(Melbar Entertainment Group)

Randy Lennox, Jeffrey Latimer, Barry Avrich, Mark Selby

Best Factual Series

Employable Me

Accessible Media Inc. (Accessible Media Inc.)

(Thomas Howe Associates Inc.)

Thomas Howe, Penny Wheelwright, Katie Lafferty, Claire Freeland

Best Documentary Program

Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur

Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.)

(Peacock Alley Entertainment)

Carrie Mudd, James Buddy Day, Ryan Valentini, Diana Foley