“America’s Next Top Model” has controversy brewing.

The 2011 All Star winner Angelea Preston had her title taken away from producers who learned she was previously an escort. But Preston is now claiming producers knew.

Preston was set to sign a $100,000 Covergirl contract but that part was removed from the final episode after fellow contestant Krista White told Tyra Banks and the production team.

“It was already traumatic going through the sex-work stuff, and now to add insult to injury, they were punishing me for the rest of my life. I was gutted. Back then you didn’t talk about [sex work] because it was shameful, and I felt ashamed. And [Top Model] made me feel even more ashamed than I already was,” Preston told Bustle.

READ MORE: Tyra Banks Rocks Two Of Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks For ‘Britney Night’ On ‘DWTS’

Preston claims casting agent Michelle Mock had asked her, “Were you being pimped?” to which she told about her past.

“To my understanding, she knew what happened, but she wasn’t going to say anything to anyone else. It was going to be our little secret,” Preston said.

Preston had already competed on the show twice. It was after she escaped her pimp that White, who won in season 14, tried to help her out before she was cast in All Stars.

“I understood how she came into that work, and what she needed to do to make money. There was no way for her to find [modelling] work or take care of herself or anything. No one was hiring or booking her,” White said.

READ MORE: Tyra Banks Responds To ‘Jurassic Park’ Comparisons Of Her ‘DWTS’ Look

“And for Tyra to be like, ‘I’m for women, I’m for girls, I want to have your back.’ When it came time for her to show up and really help someone, what happened?”

After Preston won, Mock and executive producer Laura Silva came up to Preston about “rumours.” A meeting followed and the decision was made by Banks that Preston would loose her title.

In 2014, Preston sued saying she was unfairly stripped of her title. She dropped the $4 million lawsuit in 2018.

Banks has not commented on the allegations but has previously said she “messed up” a “bunch of things” on the hit show.