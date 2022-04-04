Alexander Skarsgård is opening up about how being labelled as “sexy” hurt his career.

“The Northman” actor told the Sunday Times how landing on sexy lists stopped people from taking him seriously.

READ MORE: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman & More Star In Action-Packed Trailer For Viking Revenge Film ‘The Northman’

“[A]fter my first job, I was on a stupid ‘sexy hunky hot list’ and then people didn’t take me seriously,” he said.

“If you want characters with depth but have been labelled ‘a dude who takes his shirt off,’ you’re not going to get those offers,” Skarsgård explained.

He also touched on how his role in “Zoolander” changed things. “I was left auditioning to play the boyfriend of a girl who gets killed in scene four of a low-budget horror movie.”

READ MORE: Alexander Skarsgard Reteams With ‘Possessor’ Filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg For Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Infinity Pool’

The “Succession” star did note that he doesn’t “really know” if that was the reason he wasn’t getting the types of roles he wanted in North America.

“Starting out in Sweden, there was stuff about being tall and blonde,” he said. “But most people [in Sweden] are tall and blonde.”

“The Northman” hits theatres April 22.