Hailey Bieber is shutting down pregnancy rumours.

The model attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night with husband Justin Bieber where she wowed in a flowing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress. However, the loose fitting dress caused speculation that she was hiding a baby bump.

A post shared by Radar Online read, “Is a little #Belieber on the way? Fans are speculating that #HaileyBaldwin is pregnant after seeing what appeared to be a “baby bump” during her appearance at the 2022 #GrammyAwards this weekend.”

Bieber responded, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber & Emily Ratajkowski Decry ‘Women-On-Women Drama’ In Latest Edition Of ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’

A number of fans proceeded to joke that perhaps it is the “Peaches” singer who is pregnant with his oversized custom Balenciaga suit.

He took to the stage to perform his hit song with Daniel Ceasar and Giveon for both a piano rendition and a show stopping number.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar And Giveon Bring Down The House With Performance Of ‘Peaches’ At 2022 Grammys

The track was up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best R&B Performance.

Bieber landed noms for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Best Solo Pop Performance for “Anyone,” and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for “Lonely” with Benny Blanco.