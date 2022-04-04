Click to share this via email

Nicolina Bozzo got the “American Idol” crowd on their feet.

The singer put her spin on Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” which gave judge Luke Bryan “goosebumps all over.”

After her performance, Nicolina went in to meet all three judges, which also includes Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“No need for you to even sit down,” Perry said to the nervous singer.

Then reaching out to shake her hand, added, “welcome to the top 24.”

“You had me for a second,” Nicolina said laughing.