Pucker up!

Things got steamy between Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron on set of the former’s Uncommon James brand photoshoot in Joshua Tree.

Cavallari was lovely in a maxi dress while the “Bachelorette” alum had a western look going on.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron shooting the Uncommon James Campaign in Joshua Tree. Photo: Mega

It isn’t clear if the two are an item or if it was all for show. A source told E! News that the kiss did happen during a photo shoot.

Cavallari shared a sneak peek at the photo shoot on her Instagram with her legs wrapped around Cameron as she sat on a bar. She posted it with no caption.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron shooting the Uncommon James Campaign in Joshua Tree. Photo: Mega

“Daily Pop” guest host Loni Love previously tried to set up Cameron and Cavallari when they were all on the show.

Cameron did say he wanted “someone that, one, is hungry and ambitious, but two, someone who’s very family oriented.”

The two were also very flirty with each other.

The “Very Cavallari” alum split from husband Jay Cutler in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.