Cameron Whitcomb understood the assignment when it came to the “American Idol” showstopper round.

The Canadian singer covered Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe” but left the judges undecided.

Judge Katy Perry told the Kamloops native that he is a bit of a “head scratcher” for her and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

After calling his performance “fidgety”, she questioned his dedication to the art.

“Unfortunately, you aren’t making our Top 25,” Katy Perry said to a disappointed Whitcomb.

She then quickly joked, “but that’s okay because there isn’t a Top 25, there is a Top 24 and you are making it.”

Whitcomb celebrated with one of his now signature backflips.