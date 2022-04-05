Click to share this via email

Huntergirl is continuing to amaze.

On Monday night, the 23-year-old country singer took to the “American Idol” stage for her “Showstopper” round performance, singing Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Going Nowhere”.

Right from the start, Huntergirl’s effortless singing wowed the judges and the rest of the audience in the room, earning a standing ovation.

While she was singing, Luke Bryan remarked, “She’s the best country singer I’ve heard.”

“You just have all the magic,” he told her after the performance.

“If she plays her cards right,” Katy Perry added, “she can win it.”

As if it were ever in doubt, Bryan informed Huntergirl that “it’s up to America now” because she has officially made it into the top 24.