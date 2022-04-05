Andy Cohen has nothing but love for medical practitioners everywhere.

On Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, the host was talking to “Summer House” cast member Ciara Miller, who is a working nurse.

“Hi, Ciara, you’re looking so beautiful. Wow,” Cohen said. “You’re actually a nurse?”

Miller confirmed she is, in fact a nurse, and the host responded, “And this is what you look like? Wow.”

Right away, viewers took to Twitter to lodge their complaints at Cohen’s implication that most nurses are not-so-good-looking.

Just a few pics from the day I got pinned as an RN bc apparently @Andy doesn’t think nurses can be hot 😏 #WWHL #NurseTwitter pic.twitter.com/vXnwPmzMe8 — Carissa Explains It All (@carissaexplnsit) April 5, 2022

Why did Andy say “you’re a nurse and this is what you look like?!” As if nurses aren’t attractive. Ciaira is obviously STUNNING but I know many beautiful nurses. 🤔 #WWHL #SummerHouse — Lala (@basicbravolala) April 5, 2022

Cohen apparently got the memo, because halfway through the show he took a moment to apologize to all the nurses out there.

“Just want to say before going on, I have offended the nurses of America and internationally. I apologize,” he said. “I was merely mentioning that Ciara looks like a supermodel. I know that many nurses look — it’s no condemnation of nurses.”

Miller interrupted to say, “All nurses are hot.”

“All nurses are hot,” Cohen followed up. “But the most important thing is, all nurses have the biggest hearts in the universe, and they are beautiful inside and out. I am sorry if I offended anyone.”

Turning to his other guest John Mayer, the host asked, “John, was that satisfactory?”

“It saved my woke little heart,” the musician told him.