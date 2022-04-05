Christian Guardino, the 21-year-old singer with “so much soul” has left “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie speechless.

Guardino made it to the “Showstoppers” round Monday night, following his Hollywood Week duet with Canadian singer Nicolina Bozzo and his initial audition that brought the judges — Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan — to their feet.

READ MORE: Nicolina Sings Her Way To ‘American Idol’ Top 24 With Adele Cover

The singer from Long Island, New York, belted out the lyrics to “Sex on Fire” by Kings Of Leon with his melodic voice.

Richie said Guardino has “taken [his] life to another level” with his journey thus far on “Idol”.

READ MORE: Christian Guardino Has The ‘American Idol’ Judges On Their Feet After Jaw-Dropping Performance

He added that the only way the judges can find out “who the heck [Guardino] really is,” is by letting him “go to the next round.”

Guardino has advanced to “American Idol”‘s top 24.