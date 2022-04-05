Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Congratulations are in order for Christina Haack and Josh Hall!

The couple were married in a private ceremony after one year of dating, according to E! News.

Although they have yet to confirm the news, Christina has updated her surname on Instagram to Hall.

READ MORE: ‘Flip Or Flop’: Tarek El Moussa & Christina Haack Still Bickering In Series’ Final Episode

The pair started dating in March 2021, with Josh popping the question in September.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa Shares Emotional Message, Thanks Christina Haack ‘For Taking This Journey With Me’ As Last Episode Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ Airs

Ant has since moved on with Renée Zellweger, while El Moussa wed “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.