Jake Gyllenhaal is showing off his impersonation of Michael Bay.

The actor dropped by the Monday episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” along with his “Ambulance” co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to talk about working with the successful director.

When asked about a stunt from the movie that involved two helicopters under a bridge, the star confirmed that it was all real. He also revealed the stunt came as a surprise to both of them.

“It wasn’t written in the script,” Gyllenhaal admitted, before telling a story that included an amazing impression of Bay.

“[Abdul-Mateen] was driving the ambulance back to where we were going to get into our civvies and we get a call from Michael Bay,” he began. “He goes ‘You know what, actually I got the L.A. River open! Drive back!'”

It turns out the director had somehow found a way to get access to the river and planned a whole new scene.

“‘Just meet us there, we’re gonna shoot there!'” he continued. “So we drove under a bridge and he was like, ‘I got two helicopters! Okay? Okay? We’re going to fly the two helicopters under the bridge, okay? You just jump outta the thing, and shoot the helicopter. It’s gonna be great.’ I was like, ‘How the f–k did you get two helicopters out into the middle of nowhere?’ He was like, ‘Don’t ask questions! Get to rolling!'”

It turns out the larger-than-life director also had a penchant for larger-than-life real estate as the two actors recalled their first meeting at Bay’s massive estate.

“It took us a while for us to find each other there, it’s a very large home,” Gyllenhaal recalled. “It’s a huge house and it’s filled with ‘Transformers’ memorabilia. I ran into Bumblebee before I ran into [Abdul-Mateen].”

“There are trees. I’m talking, inside the house,” Abdul-Mateen added. “There are trees when you’re walking down the stairs, there are trees on either side.”

“Ambulance” releases in theatres on April 8.