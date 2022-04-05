More members of Chris Rock’s family are weighing in on the Will Smith Oscars slap.

The comedian’s younger brother Kenny said he does not accept the actor’s apology, while also claiming that the incident “could have been much worse.”

“It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Kenny in an interview with the L.A Times.

“My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

Addressing Smith’s apology to Chris, Kenny continued, “I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t, so, right there that tells me that it is something else.”

Kenny also believes that Smith should have been removed from the ceremony immediately after the altercation.

“He should have been escorted out of there,” he insisted. “I hold them accountable for that. He could have went up there and did anything you wanted to my brother. It could have been much worse than what he did.”

Kenny added, “In my opinion, [Smith] embarrassed himself by doing that and his legacy by doing that.”

Chris’ other brother Tony previously spoke out about the slap.