The Weeknd has a jam-packed night in the new video for “Out of Time”, released Tuesday.

In the video for the city pop-inspired song, the Weeknd sings karaoke with “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung.

The two sing and dance to the 32-year-old’s own songs and even enjoy a nice candlelit dinner at a bar.

As the evening winds down, however, the Weeknd seems to inexplicably age as a radio personality voiced by Jim Carrey narrates ominously.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Wants ‘The Simpsons’ Guest-Starring Role To Become A Recurring Character

The Weeknd – Photo: Matilda Finn

The Weeknd – Photo: Brian Ziff

“Don’t you dare touch that dial, because like the song says: You are out of time. You’re almost there, but don’t panic — there’s more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the embrace of that little light you see in the distance,” Carrey warns. “Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed — free from all that trauma, pain, guilt and shame. You may even forget your own name, but before you dwell in that house forever, here’s three minutes of easy listening…”

The perspective of the camera changes to that of a patient on an operating table as a surgeon, also played by Carrey, examines the viewer under a large magnifying glass and slowly places a mask over their face.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Comments After Badly Timed Tweet Amid Invasion Of Ukraine

Dawn FM was released in January 2022. The standard edition of the album features a spoken-word performance of “Phantom Regret by Jim” from Carrey, reports Complex.

The Weeknd recently announced a worldwide tour in support of his 2020 LP After Hours. He kicks off the tour with a show in Toronto on July 8 and performs a final show in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. Doja Cat will perform as a special guest during the tour.