Some of the most memorable “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars paid tribute to the world’s biggest divas at the 2022 Grammys.

Trinity K Bonet, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, and Coco and Kahanna Montrese recreated an assortment of the award show’s most iconic looks on the red carpet Sunday night.

Smalls nailed Cher’s 1974 Grammys outfit.

Naomi Smalls. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cher. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Barry looked exactly like Britney Spears at the 2000 ceremony.

Derrick Barry. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Britney Spears. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

Meanwhile, Bonet served up a perfect recreation of Ariana Grande’s look from 2020.

Trinity K Bonet. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy — Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The queens are currently part of the cast of Drag Race’s Vegas show.