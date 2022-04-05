Some of the most memorable “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars paid tribute to the world’s biggest divas at the 2022 Grammys.
Trinity K Bonet, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, and Coco and Kahanna Montrese recreated an assortment of the award show’s most iconic looks on the red carpet Sunday night.
Smalls nailed Cher’s 1974 Grammys outfit.
Barry looked exactly like Britney Spears at the 2000 ceremony.
Meanwhile, Bonet served up a perfect recreation of Ariana Grande’s look from 2020.
The queens are currently part of the cast of Drag Race’s Vegas show.