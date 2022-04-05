Kristen Hager is saying goodbye (for now) to “Chicago Med“.

The actress is exiting the long-running medical drama after playing Dr. Stevie Hammer for just one season.

Hager last appeared on the show in early March.

In that episode, her character made the decision to move to Michigan, in order to reconnect with her estranged husband after reconciling with her bipolar mother.

“Her story arc with her mother ended. But we all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future,” said executive producers Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov in a statement shared with TV Line.

Hinting that this might not be the last that fans see of Dr. Hammer, they added, “What’s happening with Stevie right now is, she’s going back to try and reconnect with her husband and make that work. So we’re leaving that up in the air. Does that in fact happen? She is a character that has the potential to return.”