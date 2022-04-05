Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines attend opening night of Broadway's "Take Me Out"

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany and boyfriend Brendan Hines have gone public with their relationship.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, 36, and Netflix’s “Locke & Key” actor, 45, walked the red carpet together at Monday night’s opening performance of Broadway’s Take Me Out at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City.

However, this isn’t their first time on the red carpet together.

In recent weeks, the two have attended the film premieres of “X” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines attend “X” film premiere — Photo: Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

Maslany and Hines have been dating for at least the past year. Fans have speculated on the pair’s romance since December 2020. In July 2021, they were photographed having dinner with Maslany’s “She-Hulk” co-star Tim Roth, with whom Hines also starred in the series “Lie to Me”.