Celebrities have made Forbes’ 36th annual World’s Billionaires List.

The magazine releases a list indexing the billionaires of the world annually, including facts and charts about countries of origin, sources of wealth, and other interesting facts. While the number of billionaires has dropped from 2,755 last year to 2,668 for 2022, several celebrities have remained on the list.

Oprah Winfrey tops the list at $2.6 billion, with Kanye West second at $2 billion. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian follows behind at $1.8 billion.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Officially Joins The Billionaires Club

Interestingly, the outlet writes Winfrey’s source of income is from TV shows and categorized under “Media & Entertainment”, while West’s income is written as from music, sneakers and categorized under “Fashion & Retail”. Kardashian’s source of income is from cosmetics, reality TV and also categorized under “Fashion & Retail”.

The full list of celebrities who have made the list follows:

Oprah Winfrey – $2.6 Billion

Kanye West – $2 billion

Kim Kardashian – $1.8 Billion

Michael Jordan – $1.7 Billion

Rihanna – $1.7 Billion

Jay-Z – $1.4 Billion

Tyler Perry – $1 billion

“Madea” creator Perry was a newcomer to the list in 2021 and has managed to remain on the list again for 2022.

READ MORE: Forbes Reveals Its Highest-Paid Entertainers Of 2022 List Featuring Peter Jackson, Bruce Springsteen & More

Billionaires who fell off the list this year include Whitney Wolfe Herd, creator of the dating app Bumble, and Peloton chairman and ex-CEO John Foley.

The full list of billionaires can be seen at the Forbes website.