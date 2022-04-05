Click to share this via email

Magic Johnson is reflecting on interviewing Howard Stern back in 1998.

The basketball legend sat down with the comedian on his short-lived talk show, “The Magic Hour”.

“The show needs some work… you gotta stop trying to talk like the white man,” said Stern during their conversation. “Everybody’s anti-Ebonics, I say let it fly. I think this show should loosen up and you talk Ebonics all you want.”

Later on in the interview, Stern made additional offensive and inappropriate comments about Johnson’s sex life

“At least you had fun getting AIDS,” he said.

“Now look, first of all, let’s get something straight, HIV. And nobody has fun getting HIV,” replied Johnson.

“Believe me brother, you did. It sounds like fun to me,” Stern hit back.

Johnson addressed the incident in a new interview with Variety.

“I wanted to say something and hit him at the same time — on air,” he recalled. “I was mad when they booked him, but there’s nothing you can do. When people look for ratings, this is what happens.”

He added, “I’ve never put myself — or HIV and AIDS, or my race — in that position again, ever again.”

Johnson has not spoken to Stern since the incident.

“They Call Me Magic” premieres on Apple TV+ on April 22.