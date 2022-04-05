Jenny Slate is stepping back into her cutest role ever.

The actress will once again lend her voice to a tiny shell in the new animated mockumentary, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”.

According to the official synopsis, “Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colourful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy.”

Slate created Marcel with former husband Dean Fleischer-Camp.

This will be the first time the character stars in a full-length movie. Slate has previously voiced Marcel in three short films and two children’s books.

The film also features the voice of Isabella Rossellini, with Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Lesley Stahl also making appearances.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” will be released in theatres in June.